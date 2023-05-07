Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on May 7 took a dig at CPIM and claimed that the party is reeling under a severe crisis of youth support as most of them have joined BJP following the philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

While addressing Karyakartas Sanmanana of BJYM at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan, Saha praised the role of BJYM workers and its leaders for their key role in the recently held election in forming the government for the second term.

“In the recently held election, many people have hatched a conspiracy just to defeat our party but because of the Yuva Morcha workers, leaders of BJP formed again for the second term of government. Because of the BJYM, it was possible to form the government again”, he added.

During the program, the Chief Minister said that the CPIM is now reeling under a severe crisis of youths.

“You will find that CPIM is now reeling under a severe scarcity of youth power. Only a section of old people are there. Youth are not with CPIM now as they are now connecting with BJP after understanding the philosophy of, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Dr Shayma Prasad Mookherjee. Today’s youth is tomorrow’s future”, said CM Dr Saha.

He also flagged how people forcefully collected permits for buses and jobs during CPIM and Congress’s regime.

“There was a culture during CPIM and Congress regime that whenever anybody wants to join politics they want a job or any other profits. But in our party, we are working to provide jobs to each and every one. If Yuva Morcha is the future then they have to work on how they can be a great leader in the coming days”, he said.

Also read: Interlocutor AK Mishra to arrive in Tripura for dialogue with TIPRA on May 8