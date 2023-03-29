Tripura CPIM state committee secretary and MLA Jitendra Chaudhury on March 29 demanded that Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha direct the police authority to take befitting legal measures against the perpetrators, register FIR on all the terror incidents that occurred in the state after 2nd March, the date of declaration of election results.

In a letter to CM Dr Saha, MLA Chaudhury alleged that the former narrated a despotic attack on the house of Anjan Das, Ex. MLA and Secretary, CPI(M) Kamalpur sub-Divisional Committee in Dhalai district, and the houses of his neighbours and the later described a sordid attack on a minority youth of Ramnagar because of his failure to oblige the ruling party miscreants to remit their demand of Rupees one lakh as ransom to live in his own house.

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He further alleged that the 'fault' of the minority youth was, his active participation in the last assembly election in favour of Poroshuttam Roy Barman, an Independent candidate.

“The kingpin of this attacker- the gang is also named in the news. The victim is now struggling for life in GB Pant Hospital, Agartala. The situation in Kamalpur is such grave that, the members of the victims' families are not allowed to come out of their houses, not to speak of lodging FIR to the police. On the attack at Ramnagar, though FIR was lodged, in neither case has there been any report of arrest till now. These are only samples of many such desperate attacks that are carrying on targeting the opposition party supporters in various parts of the state. It is meaningless to argue which party the perpetrators belong to”, the CPIM leader alleged.

He claimed in his letter that these attacks have taken place within a few hours after CM denounced such political vendetta in the discussion on a thanksgiving resolution on Governor's Address in the house of the Assembly on 28th March and assured that the police would act upon each and every case of attacks independently and impartially without any leniency towards any party, be it ruling or opposition.

“It seems unruly elements of the state have hardly any scare about the law of the land and dare to take the law in their hand. Sill I have trust in you and request you to direct the police authority to take befitting legal measures against the perpetrators and register FIR on all the terror incidents that occurred in the state after 2nd March 2023. In the cases, the victims are afraid to come forward to lodge complaints, ask the police authority to register suo-moto FIR so that no criminal incident is left unregistered”, the letter Jitendra reads.