The Secretariat body of the opposition CPIM has demanded that the Tripura government counter all attempts to create post-election violence by taking initiatives to maintain a peaceful environment.

In a statement, the Secretariat body of the opposition CPIM said long before the announcement of this election, the ruling party engaged in incessant terror, created an abnormal political situation through the misuse of significant financial power and administrative machinery, obstructed the campaign of the opposition parties in various ways, and expelled a large number of polling agents from the booths.

"...large numbers of voters were not allowed to go to the polling stations - reflecting the fears expressed about the results. The efforts made by the CPI(M) and INDI Bloc to restore democracy in the state by participating in this election could not be reflected in the poll numbers. These results did not reflect the failure of the state government in all aspects of civil life in the state: the acute crisis of work and food, unlimited corruption, unprecedented unemployment, and the complete breakdown of law and order, which hundreds of men and women are joining the streets to protest almost every day," the statement reads.



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It further said that this result has created a new chapter of shame, surpassing the record of rigged voting in past elections.

“The CPI(M) Tripura State Secretariat congratulates the numerous citizens and political workers of the state who have joined the struggle to restore democracy and protect the constitution through this election campaign. It calls for the continuation of this effort in the coming days. The body demands that the state administration counter all attempts to create post-election terror and take initiatives to maintain a peaceful environment,” it added.