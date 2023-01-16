Tripura’s principal opposition CPI (M) on January 16 in a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte apprising him about a purported secret meeting that took place between a BJP minister along with the Election officials.

He also demanded to conduct of an inquiry about the allegation against the Minister to take necessary correcting measures.

Referring to news published on a daily vernacular, CPIM state general secretary Jitendra Chowdhury has written a letter to the CEO Gitte where the CPIM leader said, “......yesterday on 14th January, Pranajit Singha Roy, Agriculture Minister along with Abhishek Debroy, Gomati District President of BJP called some designated election officials in a secret meeting at ‘Bhubaneswari’ room of Udaipur Circuit House. Prior to this meeting, as desired by the Minister, all other boarders of the Circuit house were asked to vacate the room and from noon on 14th January, the circuit house was practically barred from the entry of any other persons except the persons selected to join this meeting”.

Also Read: CPI(M)-Congress's alliance proves they are afraid of BJP, says Tripura Deputy Chief Minister

He alleged that minister Pranajit Sinha Roy has skipped his scheduled programme of the opening ceremony of ‘Tirthamukh Mela’ on the same day to hold this secret meeting.

“After the meeting, the Minister yet did not make it public, for what purpose he arranged this meeting and why did he need such secrecy about it. While the state is waiting for the declaration of the Assembly election by the ECI, at this moment, in no circumstances minister can call the designated election officials in secret meetings. Thus this secret meeting created a lot of confusion in the minds of the rational-minded people about the transparency in the conduct of the ensuing Assembly election”, he said.

The CPIM leader has also requested the CEO to conduct an inquiry about the allegation against the Minister to take necessary correcting measures.