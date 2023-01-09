Tripura CPI(M) state committee Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury has written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte to direct the Police to inquire into an incident where one CPIM party office at Kamalpur sub-division in Dhalai district was set on fire.

“With disturbed mind, I like to inform you that, on 7th January 2023, at about 11 p.m. CPI(M) Kamalpur Sub-Divisional office at Manikbhander was set on fire. The miscreants broke open the door of the office, vandalized furniture, spread inflammable, and ignited the fire in the office. As a result, three rooms of the office were completely gutted before the fire-fighters doused the fire”, the letter reads which wrote to CEO Kiran Gitte.

Jitendra Chowdhury further alleged that this office was forced to keep closed since March 2018.

“Though several attempts were taken to open this office, it was not possible for the non-cooperation of the Sub-Divisional police authority. During this regime this office was attacked, ransacked, looted, and set on fire several times”, it reads.

He also informed me that this is one of the 11 number offices that he has mentioned in his letter yesterday urging for the CEO’s intervention in reopening the offices.

“The miscreants committed this hateful action on the day you published your “Mission Zero Poll Violence” in the ensuing Assembly election in the state and thereby ridiculing your noble mission. As the location of the office is under the scanner of the CC Camera, it is not difficult to identify the culprits involved in this misdeed”, it reads.

He further requested the CEO to direct the police authority to inquire into the incident sincerely and take stern measures against the offender(s) involved in this arsoning.

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