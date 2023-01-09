Lok Sabha MP and senior leader of BJP, Locket Chatterjee today, January 9 appealed to the people of the state to re-establish the BJP government again in 2023 for new and more development.

Locket was speaking at the ‘Jana Viswas Yatra’ rally at Manughat Bazar under the Karamcherra Assembly of Dhalai district in the evening.

While speaking at the meeting, MP actress Locket Chatterjee said people have made a change in 2018 and to maintain this change BJP has organized this ‘Jana Viswas Yatra’.

“People showered blessings on this yatra because in 2018 people fought for freedom from the misrule of the Left Front government and after many hurdles, BJP formed a government. Another opportunity came for the people of Tripura for more development and for new development. I want to urge the people to vote BJP in power again in 2023”, said MP Locket Chatterjee.

Locket further claimed that Tripura is witnessing a wave of development under the leadership of former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and present chief minister Dr Manik Saha.

“This government has fulfilled the basic needs of the middle-class people. So BJP has got a place in their mind and in their hearts. In particular, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made special arrangements for everything including electricity, water, roads, and health services”, she said.

She said, “Keeping faith in people this government is continuously working for the people and in the coming days again BJP will form the government. There is no doubt that BJP will form government in 2023 for more and new development”.

Apart from Locket, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, Social Welfare minister Santana Chakma, State BJP General Secretary Amit Rakshit, MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma, and other leaders were present in the meeting.

Also read : BJP is like ‘Ganges’ if you take a dip all your sins will vanish, Tripura CM to Left Front leaders