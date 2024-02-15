Tapan Lodh was re-elected as the president of the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) on Thursday.

The polling, conducted on Thursday as per the orders of the High Court, saw a total of 30 votes being cast, with 28 of them deemed valid.

The keenly contested election featured Amit Rakshit and Tapan Lodh vying for the position of president, while Joynal Das and Basudeb Chakraborty competed for the role of treasurer, and Tapan Chowdhury and Soumitra Gop sought the position of council member.

The results, declared on the same day as the election, revealed Tapan Lodh's successful re-election as the president of TCA. Celebrations ensued outside the TCA office, where supporters marked the victory by burning stakes.



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Expressing his thoughts after securing the position, Tapan Lodh emphasized the importance of fostering a development-oriented mindset while safeguarding the interests of the TCA. He pledged to collaborate with all stakeholders for the advancement of cricket in Tripura.

The treasurer and council member positions were clinched by Basudeb Chakraborty and Soumitra Gop, respectively. The election results mark a significant moment for the cricketing community in Tripura, setting the stage for collaborative efforts towards the development of the sport in the region.

President Tapan Lodh also highlighted his commitment to expeditiously completing the construction of the international cricket stadium. Additionally, he commended the performance of both the boys and girls teams in the Ranji Trophy this year.