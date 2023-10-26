In a sensational turn of events, a 24-year-old woman identified as Fatema Nursat, hailing from the Moulvi Bazar area of Sylhet district, Bangladesh, was apprehended by Tripura police in Churaibari of Tripura’s North district from the residence of her lover, Nur Jalal alias Saddam.

This arrest comes after Fatema fled Bangladesh, leaving behind her marital ties, driven by a passionate love affair with Nur who is a traditional healer.



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Police sources said that Fatema, who is already married, took a daring step by eloping with Nur Jalal alias Saddam, a man known for his dubious reputation hailing from North Phulbari in Tripura.

“Saddam, who is allegedly a fake traditional healer, managed to captivate Fatema's heart during their time in Bangladesh. And later, she somehow crossed the border, and entered Tripura”, said the cop.

Sources suggest that Churaibari police detained Fatema on the grounds of lacking valid documentation, including a passport, which would have been necessary for her journey to India.