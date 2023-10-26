Indrasena Reddy Nallu formally sworn in as the 20th Governor of Tripura on Thursday.

The Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, Apresh Kumar Singh, administered the oath to the newly appointed Governor at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan.

During the ceremony, Governor Nallu exchanged courtesies with the distinguished guests present on the occasion.

Among those in attendance were Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Justice Arindam Lodh, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, State Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan, Tripura Legislative Assembly Chief Whip Kalyani Roy, Mayor Dipak Majumder, State BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya, and CPM State Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, along with other administrative higher officials.



Also Read: Tripura forms Special Task Force to combat criminal groups, syndicates: CM Manik Saha

Prior to taking the oath, Governor Nallu was accorded a guard of honour in the Raj Bhavan premises, in line with tradition.

Speaking with reporters, Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu expressed gratitude to the President of India for appointing him as the Governor of Tripura.

He vowed to work towards the state's development, emphasizing principles of transparency, empowerment, and accountability and also affirmed his commitment to making sincere efforts for the maximum progress of the state and its people, in close cooperation with the Chief Minister.