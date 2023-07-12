The Tripura Pradesh Congress (TPC) joined the nationwide 'maun Satyagraha' (Silent Protest) on July 12 in Agartala to express protest against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

Speaking about the matter, PCC Chief Asish Kumar Saha said under the direction of AICC, the Pradesh Congress Committee in Tripura is also observing maun Satyagraha.

“Former President of AICC Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the parliament in an illegal and wrong way. The Central Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have hatched a deep conspiracy against Gandhi. Protesting this we are holding maun Satyagraha across the country. Rahul Gandhi is speaking about truth, non-violence, good governance, unemployment, High price of essential commodities, and against the corruption of the government and for this, the central government and PM Modi are scared and disqualified from the parliament in an illegal way”, Saha said.

While speaking on the matter, former Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman claimed that democracy is in danger.

“To save the democracy of the country, our leader Rahul Gandhi is continuously fighting. Because the people of the country, are in danger. Democracy is in danger. No one can talk, no one can protest or else you will be put behind the bar. Rahul Gandhi has raised some questions for the people of the country in Parliament and for this, a conspiracy was hatched against him, and lost his post as MP. To save the democracy we are holding this protest across the state”, said Sudip.

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