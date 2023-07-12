In a startling incident on July 12 morning, a skeleton head was discovered floating in the tranquil waters of Kalyan Sagar Dighi, nestled within the sacred grounds of the Tripura Sundari Temple located at Udaipur in Gomati District.

The macabre find was made by individuals taking their morning walk near the temple, leading to a flurry of activity and concern among the local community.

Upon learning of the discovery, the esteemed chief priest, Chandan Chakraborty, along with the temple trust manager, Manik Datta, and the Matabari panchayat Pradhan, Montu Chandra Das, promptly rushed to the scene.

They swiftly reported the incident to the Radha Kishorepur police station in Udaipur, where law enforcement officials quickly responded.

Following a preliminary investigation, the police divulged to the media that the recovered head belonged to a human skeleton.

They suspected foul play, believing that the head had been transported from elsewhere and callously discarded in the serene depths of Kalyan Dighi.

The identity of the perpetrator responsible for this gruesome act remains a mystery.

As the investigation continued to unravel the perplexing circumstances surrounding the incident, the police taken the skeletal remains to a local hospital for further examination.

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