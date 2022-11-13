Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma has sharply reacted on an attack in which BJP national president of ST Morcha Sameer Oraon came under attack by alleged TIPRA Motha workers yesterday, November 12.

Ok Facebook post, DyCM Jishnu Dev Varma said unity can't be achieved by hooliganism.

"I strongly condemn the attack on our BJP Janajati Morcha National President and MP Sh @SameerOraon16 ji by hooligans of a political party who were returning from a public meeting held in Agartala.

Those who speak of fundamental rights must also respect fundamental rights of others. Thansa (unity) cannot be achieved by Danda ( hooliganism)", he said.

On November 12 late evening , at Kanchanpur sub-division BJP Janajati Morcha National President Sameer Oraon came under attack.

According to sources, BJP ST morcha National President Sameer Oraon who is also assigned with a responsibility of the state polls came under attack at Kanchanpur.

A total of four vehicles were vandalized. Many saffron party workers were left injured in the attacks.

“BJP ST Morcha national President Sameer Oraon along with state President Bikash Debbarma went to Kanchapur for party campaign. Miscreants suddenly launched an attack on the party workers. Party workers suffered injuries while trying to give a safe passage to the leaders”, said sources in the BJP.

The vehicle in which the national president of BJP Janajati Morcha traveling were also vandalised.