Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on March 14 said that the BJP in its second term in the state will mainly focus on development-related works.

Saha said this while participating in a mammoth victory rally on his home turf which is the 8 Town Bordowali Assembly Constituency along with other leaders like BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder including BJP leaders, and workers.

While speaking with the media, he said that he want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other Chief Ministers of other states and BJP leaders who have arrived here for campaigning for the BJP candidates.

“This joy and victory are possible because of our work and unity. We have been working following the aim and direction of Prime Minister Modi. We have worked for the last man in society. Both the state and central government has worked tirelessly for this victory. We want to carry forward the direction of PM Modi in the coming days”, said Saha added.

When asked what will be the main agenda for the BJP government in the second term, Saha replied, “Our main focus will be only development in the coming days. Our main aim is the development, and has to work for everyone”.

Speaking on the occasion, the BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya said soon after BJP formed the government in 2018, the party and its government have worked for the empowerment of women.

''In Tripura 37, 000 self-help groups are present and we have to keep 33 per cent of reservations for the women, 10 per cent of reservations in police, and around 400 ration shops were provided to women,'' he said.

“In these circumstances, if we see the percentage of the vote we have observed that around 3 per cent extra vote of women was cast in this 2023 Assembly election. This woman has destroyed the Raavan (CPIM) and in the coming days they will be nowhere”, he said.

Also read: Tripura CM Manik Saha lauds PM Modi's effort for BJP's victory in Assembly election