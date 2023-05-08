Tripura Police have arrested nine persons for allegedly killing a man after he reportedly had stolen a goat at the Meghliband slum area in Simna under the West district.

Speaking on the issue, West District Superintendent of Police, Kiran Kumar told reporters that on Sunday night the deceased identified as Sunil Orang has reportedly stolen a goat and brought it to his home.

“Later the owner of the goat found it in Sunil’s home. After that around 9 persons have come, detained Sunil, tied him, and beat him black and blue with a stick and however, and he died on the spot. We have also arrested all the nine persons including two women”, said SP.

However, local sources said that a goat came to Sunil Orang's house on Sunday afternoon.

“When Sunil found the goat, he tied it to a tree. Later the goat however died. After this incident, the owner of the goat came to Sunil Orang's house and found his goat dead. At night, local people called Sunil Orang from his house. Later on Monday morning, people found Sunil Orang's dead body”, said sources.

The source said that around three persons brought Sunil Orang out of his house and tied him up.

“Sunil Orang was alive at that time. Later, Sunil’s body was recovered” he said.

Later, the body of Sunil Orang was taken to the hospital for post-mortem in the presence of the police.

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