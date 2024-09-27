The Director General of Police, Amitabh Ranjan, on Friday assured that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure a peaceful celebration of the upcoming Durga Puja across the state.

DGP Ranjan visited various police stations in Gomati and Sepahijala districts on Friday to review their work and preparedness.

Speaking to reporters, DGP Ranjan said that the Tripura Police and all police stations are working tirelessly.

"My force is motivated. With Durga Puja approaching and elections having taken place, I am inspecting the police stations. My police force is a source of pride for me. They are doing excellent work and handling everything bravely to maintain peace. I am confident this will continue in the coming days," said the DGP.

He added that forces have been deployed everywhere to maintain law and order.

"Despite all constraints, we will make every effort to ensure a peaceful environment in the state. We have implemented various plans for the upcoming Durga Puja, including patrolling, checks, and more. I believe this Puja will be peaceful and well-organized," he added.

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