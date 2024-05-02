Tripura dispatches relief team to Dima Hasao, CM assures support to kin of deceased
In the wake of a tragic bus accident in Assam that claimed the life of Dibraj Debbarma, the Tripura government has pledged support to the bereaved family. Key government officials have been dispatched to the accident site for immediate relief efforts.
Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday said that the government is exploring all possibilities to assist the family members of the late Dibraj Debbarma, who tragically lost his life in a bus accident in Dima Hasao.
Dibraj Debbarma, was a resident of Dhalai District, lost his life after a bus met with an accident at Dima Hasao of Assam late on Tuesday night.
Dr. Saha expressed, "I'm saddened by the incident. It's a tragedy, and we will explore how best to support the bereaved family."
He mentioned that in response to the tragic road accident in Dima Hasao, Assam, the Tripura government has decided to promptly dispatch Genius Debbarma, DCM, and Dr. Arindam Das to the site for immediate response and relief efforts.
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