Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday said that the government is exploring all possibilities to assist the family members of the late Dibraj Debbarma, who tragically lost his life in a bus accident in Dima Hasao.



Dibraj Debbarma, was a resident of Dhalai District, lost his life after a bus met with an accident at Dima Hasao of Assam late on Tuesday night.



Dr. Saha expressed, "I'm saddened by the incident. It's a tragedy, and we will explore how best to support the bereaved family."



He mentioned that in response to the tragic road accident in Dima Hasao, Assam, the Tripura government has decided to promptly dispatch Genius Debbarma, DCM, and Dr. Arindam Das to the site for immediate response and relief efforts.