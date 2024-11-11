The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has launched its own public bus services for the district council areas for the first time.

Flagging off the bus services at Khumulwng, the headquarters of TTAADC, Founder of Tipra Motha and Member of the District Council Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma stated that this marks the first launch of TTAADC bus services.

“The state government handed over the transport department to TTAADC around 25 years ago. We even have a transport shed, but TTAADC didn’t have a single bus for public transportation. We decided to improve connectivity within TTAADC, which is why we partnered with TATA and procured three CNG buses. If the Government of India and the state government support us, we can acquire more buses, which would benefit students, women, and the entire community. Development is the only path to welfare, and we must focus on progress without causing harm to anyone,” he said.

Pradyot highlighted that these AC buses, with a capacity of 52 seats, come fully equipped with facilities, including CCTV.

“I hope that with additional funding, we can purchase more buses. Our goal is to develop Tripura. We’re not in competition; as TTAADC improves, so does Tripura,” he added.

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