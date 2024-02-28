The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has tabled a budget of Rs 1445.4 crore for the financial year 2024-25.

According to the TTAADC report, the budget session for the financial year 2024-25 has commenced from Wednesday.

"The Chief Executive Member, Purnachandra Jamatia of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), has proposed a budget of Rs 1445.4 crore for the financial year 2024-25. The budget is scheduled for discussion tomorrow," states the district council's report.

Following the budget proposal, the Chief Executive Member mentioned that the budget has seen a 26.5 per cent increase compared to the previous year, which was Rs. 1135 crore.



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"The state government had sanctioned Rs 672 crore for TTAADC. Currently, TTAADC owes Rs 154 crore to the state government. The lack of allocated funds is hindering the development work in the TTAADC area. A significant portion of the budget allocation is dedicated to paying salaries and allowances of employees. It becomes challenging to sustain the development work in the TTAADC area with the remaining amount," he asserted.

The CEM further informed that efforts will be made to provide employment to the unemployed in the next financial year. Initiatives are also planned to open more zonal, sub-zonal, and school inspector offices with the aim of facilitating administrative work for the people.