The Sepahijala District Magistrate of Tripura has suspended one Tehsildar for making a forgery land deed.

In an order, Sepahijala District Magistrate, Vishal Kumar said Diptanu Chakraborty, Tehsilder, Sonamura under Sepahijala district while working in CLR, Melaghar Revenue Circle, a land measuring 2.3 acres mentioned in RS Plot no. 2412 of Khatian No. 2092 under mouja- Bardowal in Durlavhnarayan T.K under Sonamura Sub-Division has illegally transferred in the year-2020 through mutation case MR No. 202017829.



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“The said land transfer was compared by Diptanu Chakraborty, Tehsilder and passed by Ratan Bhowmik, DCM-Melaghar, Sonamura Sub-Division under Sepahijala district. The land transfer took place on the basis of a sale deed done in 2011 in which Ali Hussain Mollah sold the land to the Accused Anil Ch. Das S/O Gobinda Das of Rangamatia. But, surprisingly, Ali Hussain Mollah has already died in the year 1988 i.e. 23 years before he executed a deed with Anil Ch. Das which is a counterfeit and fake deed. Whereas, a disciplinary proceeding against Diptanu Chakraborty, Tehsildar under Sonamura Sub-Division is contemplated”, the order reads.

The DM further ordered Diptanu Chakraborty, Tehsilder under suspension with immediate effect and directed it is further ordered that during the period that this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Diptanu Chakraborty, Tehsilder should be the office of the SDM, Sonamura, Sepahijala District and Diptanu Chakraborty, Tehsilder shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the previous permission of the SDM.