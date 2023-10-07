Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Saturday said that Lawyers have a major role to play in building a healthy society and there is a need to further strengthen coordination between Lawyers and Police to ensure punishment to criminals in all types of cases including NDPS.



He said that the present government is committed to solving infrastructure-related issues for the convenience of Lawyers and bar members.



"By being a lawyer, you give a voice that sends a powerful message to society. People listen to you. Lawyers have a very important role to play in building a strong and healthy society. Lawyers have to take special responsibility to ensure people receive justice,” said Dr Saha in a meeting with all the Prosecuting Lawyers of Tripura at Prajna Bhavan in Agartala today.



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“The future of the entire Tripura depends on lawyers. We are proud that now the law and order system in Tripura is in a very good place. Lawyers have a major role to play in building a healthy society, and there is a need to further strengthen coordination between lawyers and the police to ensure punishment for criminals in all types of cases, including NDPS,” he said.



Dr. Saha emphasized that lawyers are the face of society.



“People have high expectations from you. Whether it's an NDPS case or other small and big cases, the lawyers in charge of the case must collaborate with the investigating officers of the police. It is through this system that people seeking justice will benefit. While seeking justice, it should be ensured that people are not subjected to harassment. Lawyers should make arrangements to provide justice to people as promptly as possible,” Dr Saha emphasized.



Additionally, he called upon the lawyers to expedite the resolution of pending important cases in various courts.