Tripura districts, unconnected habitations to get double-lane NH access: CM Saha

Tripura is set to get a comprehensive plan aimed at enhancing connectivity across the state by linking all district and subdivision headquarters, as well as unconnected habitations to the national highway network with double-lane roads.

This was announced by Chief Minister Manik Saha while he was addressing the National Seminar on Infrastructure Development in the North East Region of India at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala.

He also revealed that a 449-km-long ring road has been proposed for Agartala under the Bharatmala scheme to ease urban traffic and promote regional growth.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of development. Be it roads, airports, power, water supply, or urban amenities — all are critical to growth,” CM Saha said, adding that infrastructure supports industries, services, agriculture, skill development, and social empowerment.

Highlighting the strides made by the state over the last seven years, the chief minister credited the government’s focus on robust physical infrastructure for driving Tripura’s socio-economic transformation.



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Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at the Northeast Rising Summit 2025 held in New Delhi, CM Saha said, “The Northeast is our Ashtalakshmi — the eight states that are the growth engines of the region.”

He also underscored the vital role played by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) in spearheading infrastructure-led development in the region.

“The Northeast is India’s powerhouse, with immense potential in hydropower, petroleum, and gas. Tripura, in particular, serves as a strategic gateway between Bangladesh and Southeast Asia, and infrastructure development is crucial to leverage this location,” he added.

CM Saha informed that over Rs 7,000 crore was earmarked for infrastructure development in Tripura in the previous state budget.

He said that the state currently has a national highway network of 923 km, with four additional highways totaling 229 km granted in-principle approval. Of the existing network, 509 km of national highways are already double-laned and the remaining are being upgraded. The government also aims to convert all 1,057 km of state highways into double-lane roads with paved shoulders in a phased manner.

Providing further details, he said: “A 449-km ring road is proposed for Agartala under the Bharatmala scheme, which includes the Agartala Bypass (Khayerpur–Amtali), the Eastern Bypass (Lembuchara–Khayerpur), and the Western Bypass (Lembuchara–Amtali).”

To decongest city roads, multiple flyovers are also planned. “In the first phase, a flyover from Radhanagar to IGM Hospital in Agartala will be constructed. Additionally, new bypass roads have been proposed in Kumargarh, Dhanpur, Manu, Ambassa, Teliamura, Ranirbazar, and Jirania — all towns where national highways currently pass through the main areas,” the chief minister said.

He also informed that the state’s flagship Light House Project is nearing completion. “We are also building the Unity Mall and several high-rise buildings to house various government departments. These projects reflect our commitment to bringing Tripura and the entire Northeast on par with the rest of India in terms of infrastructure,” the chief minister added.