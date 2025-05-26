A political row has erupted in Tripura following allegations by Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who claimed that Gomati District Magistrate (DM) Tarit Kanti Chakma refused to meet him despite repeated attempts.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions—while a section of the public has expressed support for the DM, opposition parties have come down heavily on the bureaucrat, calling his actions "arrogant" and "unacceptable."

On Sunday late evening, Pradyot alleged that the Gomati District Magistrate, Tarit Kanti Chakma, denied meeting him after he went at the DM’s residence for work purposes.

“I have come here to meet Gomati District Magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma for some work purposes. I have been trying to connect with him for the past one month, but he didn’t receive my calls. I have come here to meet him, but he denied meeting me. What can I say? I have come here regarding some issues in the Gomati District, but he didn’t want to meet me. What else can be done?” he alleged.

Reacting on the matter Leader of the Opposition and CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury criticised DM Chakma, alleging that despite several efforts by both Pradyot and the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to meet him, the DM remained unresponsive.



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“They were forced to meet him at an odd hour due to his continuous refusal. Yet, even then, he declined to speak with them. At the very least, he could have asked them to return later,” Chaudhury said, accusing the officer of exhibiting “British-era bureaucratic arrogance.”

“I have faced similar behaviour from him. Such conduct from a government official is unacceptable,” Chaudhury added.

Echoing the sentiment, senior Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman backed Pradyot's claims. “For over a month, Pradyot tried to reach out to the DM. But when he went to meet him, security personnel informed him that the DM would not meet at his residence and would only meet at the office. This clearly reflects a growing 'officer raj' in the state,” said Barman.

He further stated that a District Magistrate, as a public servant, is duty-bound to meet elected representatives and address developmental concerns.

Meanwhile, many social media users have come out in support of DM Tarit Kanti Chakma. One Facebook user wrote, “Power of education. Thanks to IAS.”

Another commented that they have known the officer for many years, describing him as a "very humble and calm personality who works for the people."

Notably, DM Tarit Kanti Chakma was recently conferred with the prestigious Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration for the year 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.