Tripura DM warns officials against misconduct, vows strict action on public complaints

The District Magistrate and Collector of South Tripura, Muhammad Sajad P., IAS, has issued a strong directive warning government officials against misbehaviour and lack of courtesy towards citizens.

The DM stated that such conduct undermines public trust and violates the basic tenets of service ethics.

In an official order, Sajad highlighted that several offices under the South Tripura District administration have seen a disturbing increase in reports of rude behaviour, intentional delays, and denial of public services without justification.

Citing the Tripura State Public Services Guarantee Act, 2014 and the Tripura Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1988, he reminded all officials that respectful, timely, and efficient service delivery is not just expected—but mandated by law.



Also Read: Tripura, AAI sign MoU to automate building clearances, boost digital governance

“Such conduct is unbecoming of a government servant. Any instance of rude behaviour or neglect will invite strict disciplinary action, including suspension or departmental proceedings,” the order stated. Officials have been instructed to maintain high standards of professional conduct and discipline in their interaction with the public.

The DM has also informed the public that complaints regarding any misconduct or poor service can be reported through the district’s toll-free number 1077 or via mobile number 6909358819. Heads of offices have been directed to brief their staff on expected behavioural standards, enforce adherence to duty hours, maintain a grievance register, and ensure timely redressal of complaints.

The order concludes with a clear warning that violations will be dealt with swiftly and firmly, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to public accountability and citizen-friendly governance.

