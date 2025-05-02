In a remarkable display of humanity and professionalism, two doctors from Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GB Pant Hospital have set a heartwarming example by donating blood on an emergency basis to save a patient's life during a critical surgery.

Officials from the Tripura Health Department said that the incident unfolded on March 17, when a patient from Shantirbazar under South District of Tripura, who was suffering from cancer, was admitted to AGMC and GBP Hospital in Agartala.

“The patient was diagnosed with a choledochal cyst along with a neoplasm of the pancreas, and the doctors decided that an emergency surgery was necessary to save her life. However, complications arose during the surgery as the patient's haemoglobin levels were dangerously low, requiring additional blood for the procedure to continue. At that crucial moment, when the patient's family was absent and there was no immediate source of blood donation, two doctors with A-positive blood group, Dr. Antara Roy Bhowmik and Dr. A. Kiran, stepped forward. Without hesitation, they voluntarily donated blood, ensuring that the surgery could proceed smoothly and without delay”, said the official.



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Their swift and compassionate decision prevented a potential blood crisis, enabling the medical team to successfully complete the surgery.

The surgery, which took place on April 30, was a success.

“The Health Department has also lauded this noble gesture, commending the doctors for their exemplary dedication to both their profession and humanity”, the official said.