Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated on Friday that the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council is essential for the development and upliftment of the Northeast states.

He emphasised that the Central Government and the Ministry of DoNER are committed to the region's development.

Scindia made these remarks upon his arrival at MBB Airport, Agartala, on Friday evening for the session scheduled on December 20 and 21.

He expressed his connection to Tripura and highlighted the importance of the meeting, which will be held under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with the participation of all Northeast Governors and Chief Ministers.

“This is indeed a great day as I have come here again to the state. As I have mentioned before, I have a family relationship with Tripura. Tomorrow, an important meeting of the North Eastern Council will be held under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and in the presence of all the Governors and Chief Ministers of the Northeast. This meeting is very important for ensuring the development and upliftment of the Northeast states under the leadership and direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want to welcome all the Chief Ministers, Governors, and the Union Home Minister,” said Scindia.



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He mentioned that the meeting will review the work done by the NEC and the Ministry of DoNER over the past year for the Northeast's development.

Additionally, a banking summit, attended by Government and Private banks, will discuss new branches, deposits, and entrepreneurship. Scindia expressed confidence that new steps and decisions will be made under the leadership of the Union Home Minister and Prime Minister Modi.

“One banking summit will also be held in the presence of the Union Home Minister tomorrow. All the Government and Private banks will be present, and discussions will be held on the newly set-up branches and deposits. Discussions will also be held on entrepreneurship. I believe that under the leadership of the Union Home Minister and PM Modi, new steps and decisions will be placed in the meeting. Based on this, in the coming year, we will work for the development of the Northeast region. The last 12 months’ development and progress of all the states and discussions on the Chief Ministers’ and Governors’ statements will also be discussed. The Central Government and the Ministry of DoNER are committed to the development work of this region,” he added.

These will guide the development efforts in the coming year, focusing on the progress of all states and the statements from Chief Ministers and Governors.

The commitment of the Central Government and the Ministry of DoNER to the region's development was reiterated.