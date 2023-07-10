Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on July 10 informed that drugs worth over Rs 101 crore have been seized in the state in the last three years.

''Illegal drugs worth over Rs 101.66 crores have been seized in the last three years. Furthermore, more than 2,000 individuals have been arrested in connection with the buying and selling of drugs,'' Saha said while replying to questions raised by two MLAs in the Assembly.

He further said that in a bid to move towards achieving a drug-free Tripura, the state government has requested the Central Government to establish a branch of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Agartala and also mulling to purchase of a full-body scanner to identify drugs in vehicles transporting narcotics.

Dr. Saha also mentioned that the state government has taken several measures to identify the sources of illegal drugs. Some cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Tripura Crime Branch to uncover networks, financiers, and inter-state links.

"The Central Government has been informed about the need to establish a branch of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Agartala. We are conducting regular operations to destroy cannabis plants. Additionally, we are considering the purchase of a full-body scanner to identify drugs in vehicles transporting narcotics," Saha stated.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that security forces personnel are being regularly trained in relevant subjects at the KTDS Police Training Academy in Narsingar to enhance the efficiency of NDPS investigations. Moreover, an anti-drug awareness campaign is being conducted among the general public, particularly among students in schools, colleges, and district police.

"Regular meetings are held with Public Prosecutors and Additional Public Prosecutors to ensure that accused individuals arrested under the NDPS Act do not easily obtain bail. We are closely monitoring all the accused individuals who are on bail in NDPS cases," he said.

Also read: Tripura BJP holds ‘Thanksgiving Rally’ for pro-people budget