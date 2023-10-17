The Special Judge, Dhalai Judicial District has been convicted and sentenced to suffer Rigorous Imprisonment for 20 years for raping his 4 years old minor daughter.

A press release from Tripura Police on Tuesday said that today Special Judge, Dhalai Judicial District, Kamalpur has convicted and sentenced an accused person namely Rajkumar Bhar (30) on the night of January 22 of 2019 raped her minor daughter in his house at Rachi Para under Kamalpur Police Station in Dhalai district.



Also Read: Tripura HC directs state to halt religious persecution of Buddhist-to-Christian converts

The Investigating Officer SI Jakir Hossain of Kamalpur Police Station now posted in Taidu Police Station thoroughly investigated the case and submitted a charge sheet which subsequently ended in conviction.

“Ld. Special Judge, Dhalai Judicial District, Kamalpur has convicted and sentenced Rajkumar Bhar (30) of Mayachari, Rachi Para under Kmalpur Police Station in connection with the case arising out Kamalpur police station to suffer Rigorous Imprisonment for 20(twenty) years for the commission of offence punishable U/S 6 of POCSO Act”, the order reads.