Following a series of protests by various indigenous student groups demanding the option to write board exams in Roman Script for the Kokborok language subject, Dr. Dhananjay Gan Chowdhury, the President of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE), announced today that students will have the choice to write the Kokborok subject exams in either Bengali or Roman script for the upcoming board exams.

In an exclusive interview with India Today NE, TBSE President mentioned that students have been protesting for an extended period, advocating for the use of Roman script in the Kokborok language subject.



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"For a long time, students have been using the Bengali script for the Kokborok language subject. However, certain schools and student groups have been persistently demanding the option of using the Roman script and have been protesting for a considerable duration. While the Tripura government has submitted a letter to the Centre seeking permission, no decision has been made yet. Considering the approaching exams, I have decided to allow both Bengali and Roman script options for writing the Kokborok language exam. The board exams are scheduled to commence on 1st March this year, and I will inform all the exam centres of this decision by 10th February," he added.