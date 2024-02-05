The Twipra Students Federation (TSF), the indigenous students' wing and part of the North East Student’s Organization (NESO), has threatened to hold a massive protest if the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) and the State government failed to fulfil their demand to allow students to write exams in Roman script for the Kokborok language.

Today, the TSF staged a protest in front of the TBSE office in Agartala.

Speaking with reporters, a protestor stated that the TBSE office is not a new place for them, as they have had to come here repeatedly to demand the use of the Roman script for the Kokborok language.



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"The TBSE and the state government are playing politics with a language and with the future of the students, and that's why we are protesting here. A few days ago, TBSE President Dr Dhananjay Gan Chowdhury tried to forcefully impose a particular script for indigenous students to write exams on the board. We live in a democratic country and have the right to education and fundamental rights. We have the right to decide our own script for exams, but the TBSE and the state government are playing with the students' future. With exams just 10 days away, they have no solution. The state government is still sleeping," he said.

He further added that if the state government does not listen to their demands, then the TSF and other student organizations will be forced to organize protests across the state, demanding the use of the Roman script for the Kokborok language.