The Tripura Health Department is working to reach difficult terrains in the state to control the vector in a move to combat malaria, said Rajiv Manjhi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



Addressing a press conference, Rajiv Manjhi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said that Tripura, which records malaria cases, is making efforts in collaboration with the Central government to make the state malaria-free by 2027.

"To achieve this, we have arranged regional review meetings to sensitize all the officers. We are working towards zero transmission by 2027, employing new strategies and increasing the detection of active cases. Behavioral change communication is being emphasized, along with community involvement to raise awareness. Eradicating malaria must be a joint effort. We are striving to break the transmission of malaria, a goal we aim to achieve by 2027," said the officials.



He informed that the health department has assigned ASHA workers across the state to visit households where people are suffering from fever.



"Whether in the city or village, wherever the vector is present, it must be controlled. Many people in villages are infected as they still carry the parasite, and some are asymptomatic. Hence, we are screening them to halt transmission. Our teams have trained ASHA workers who will visit villages and cities to monitor fever cases using the RDT test kit to diagnose malaria and initiate treatment," the official told reporters.



The official further mentioned that the state government has identified various reasons behind the spread of malaria in remote areas.



"There are many ethnic groups living in difficult areas where accessing medical teams is challenging. Thus, we are facing geographical challenges and endeavoring to reach these areas to control the vector, trace, detect, and diagnose cases," he added.



Meanwhile, Binay Bhusan Das, Director of National Health Mission, Tripura, stated that screening has significantly increased in Tripura, leading to prompt detection and treatment.



"Our main priority is the Dhalai District, and we will hold a review meeting," he added.