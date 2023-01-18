This is for the time in Tripura legislative assembly election slated to be held on February 16, the office of the Chief Electoral Office has decided to provide braille voter slips to the visually impair and online filing of nomination papers for politicians.

Addressing a press conference this evening, CEO Kiran Gitte said that ECI has announced the date of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.



“In Tripura, it will be the 13th general election to Tripura legislative assembly. All the processes will be completed by 4th March.

The MCC enforced from today, Gazette Notification will be published on 21 January, the Last date of making nominations is 30th January, 31st January is scrutiny of nominations, the Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is 2nd February and the date of poll is 16 February while the counting is on 2nd March.

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This time one assembly will look after by one returning officer and have arranged all the basic facilities in all 3, 328 polling stations”, said Gitte.

Gitte said this time the office of the CEO will provide braille voter slips to the visually impaired.

“All other preparations like we have 50 per cent extra EVM machines are ready in district warehouses which will be covered by three-tier security including CAPF, TSR, and state police. We have sufficient polling officials. This time six types of observers including general observers, counting observers, police observers, micro observers, special observers and expenditure observers will be deployed”, he said.

He further said that time for the first time candidates can submit their nomination papers online and a training program has already been held with recognizes political parties.

“In this election, candidates can submit their nomination papers online and a training program has already been held with recognizes political parties. If necessary we will give training to candidates and other officials. However, physical filing of nomination is also available”, Gitte told reporters.

He informed that there will be no campaign from 10 PM to 6 AM.



When asked about webcasting, CEO Gitte said, “Among 3, 328 polling stations, 72 polling stations have no internet connections where we will don some arrangement for video coverage and the rest others will be covered by webcasting”.