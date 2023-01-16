TIPRA Motha supremo and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma took a dig at the PM Modi-led Central government's ideology of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".

The royal scion who is currently vouching for the welfare of any form for solving the question of survivability and existence of the Tiprasas with an endeavour of achieving our demand for a ‘Tipraland’ state or ‘Greater Tipraland’ state joined hands with BJP ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT).

Speaking to India Today NE, Pradyot Kishore Debbarma said, "If BJP believes in Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas then I challenge the saffron party to give a ticket to one Muslim candidate."

"In Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas Muslims are not there," he added.

Further, the Motha chief asserted that Muslims have been portrayed only as a vote bank in Indian politics and all the parties played with the sentiments of the Muslim community.

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"Muslims community needs education, development, jobs and one chance to make them feel that this country also belongs to them," he added.

Speaking about TIPRA Motha, Pradyot Kishore Debbarma said that although the party is not as strong as other parties Motha speaks for the voices of the people irrespective of caste, creed and religion and speaks proudly without any fear.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the ruling BJP, has decided to snap ties with the saffron party and join hands with Opposition party Tipra Motha, headed by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, head of the erstwhile Royal house of Tripura.

On January 13, Pradyot Deb Barma met IPFT leader Aghore Debbarma in Guwahati and discussed the structure of the future alliance between both parties, in the presence of other representatives from both parties. Both parties will likely merge and emerge with a new name and symbol.

“There isn’t much of a fundamental difference between our demand for Tipraland and your Greater Tipraland. Our demand is not unique but is the same: a permanent constitutional solution for the state's indigenous people. And we cannot consider any other issues while sacrificing the Tiprasas' existence. Let the Tiprasas first survive and exist under the protection of the Tipraland or Greater Tipraland,” a letter to IPFT reads by Pradyot Deb Barma.