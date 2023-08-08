The Election Commission of India (ECI) on August 8 announced the assembly by-election dates on two seats in Tripura.

''The by-elections will be held on September 5 and counting of votes will take place on September 8,'' ECI said in an official statement.

The by-elections have been necessitated by the deaths or resignations of MLAs.

Besides Tripura, the by-election will also be held in Jharkhand, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The seven seats up for by-elections are Dumri (Jharkhand), Puthupally (Kerala), Boxanagar (Tripura), Dhanpur (Tripura), Dhupguri (West Bengal), Ghosi (Uttar Pradesh), Bageshwar (Uttarakhand).

As per ECI, the last date for filing a nomination is August 17 and the last date for withdrawing candidature is August 21.

''The model code of conduct has also come into effect with the publication of by-elections schedule,'' the statement added.



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