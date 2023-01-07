A 16-member Election Commission of India (ECI) team headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar would embark on their four-day visit to poll-bound states of Northeast from Tripura on January 11, Chief Electoral officer (CEO) of Tripura Kiran Gitte said.

The 16-member team would visit the poll-bound states to review the preparedness for the ensuing assembly elections.

The team comprises three election commissioners and 13 other officials who will arrive in the state on January 11 to hold meetings with the political parties, stakeholders, and election officials separately.

Besides this, the team is likely to visit some spots to review poll arrangements in the city before they leave for Shillong on January 12.

As per reports, the ECI team is also expected to hold similar meetings with the parties here in Meghalaya on January 13, and on January 14, the team is scheduled to move to Nagaland to review the election preparation.

After returning to Delhi, the commission is expected to announce the election schedule for Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, which are slated for next month, the reports claimed.

The reports further said that the ECI has been planning to hold the elections before the second week of February, as CBSE has already announced its examination schedule for Class X and XII from February 15.

Earlier Gitte had said that altogether 100 companies of central paramilitary forces had been sanctioned to ensure adequate security in the run-up to the elections in the northeastern state.

''Several companies of central forces have already arrived here, and a process of deploying them in districts has been initiated,'' he added.

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