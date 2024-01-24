In a determined effort to curb the rampant issue of electricity theft in and around Agartala city, the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has undertaken a series of raids and awareness campaigns.

The illegal practice not only poses a threat to life but also disrupts regular power supply, causing inconvenience to law-abiding consumers.

As per officials from TSECL from April to December of the previous year (2023), TSECL's vigilance team executed 497 operations, resulting in the identification and disconnection of 2624 hook lines.

In addition, 445 meters were examined, revealing irregularities that warranted fines. The total fine imposed amounted to an impressive Rs. 1 crore 14 lakh 71 thousand 944.

“The proactive approach of TSECL involves not only penalizing offenders but also raising awareness among the public about the dangers and consequences of electricity theft. The corporation aims to deter future criminal activities while minimizing the need for legal action. The impact of electricity theft goes beyond financial losses, as evidenced by cases of death resulting from hook line accidents in various locations within the state. TSECL's ongoing efforts seek to safeguard both life and property by intensifying operations in every power sub-division”, said an official from TSECL.

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