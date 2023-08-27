An operation by Tripura Police has resulted in the detention of two individuals suspected to be Rohingya refugees, accompanied by a local auto-rickshaw driver, in Bishalgarh along the Indo-Bangla border within Tripura's Sepahijala district.

The apprehension occurred in the early hours of Sunday, as law enforcement personnel were conducting routine vehicle checks at Uttam Bhakta Chowmuhani, situated on the national highway under the jurisdiction of the Bishalgarh subdivision.

The two young individuals taken into custody have been identified as Md Rabi Ulla and Md Siddik. The auto-rickshaw driver accompanying them has been named Prabir Das.

Police intercepted the auto-rickshaw while it was en route from Agartala to Bishalgarh.

Inspector Tapas Das, at the Bishalgarh police station, stated that the individuals' purported intention was to journey from Agartala railway station to Madhupur.

“From there, they allegedly aimed to cross the border and enter Bangladesh. During initial inquiries, it was revealed that the detainees had been residing within a Rohingya camp located in Cox's Bazar”, he said.

Further investigation has brought to light that the arrested youths are proficient in Hindi and had been employed in various capacities within several Northern States.

They were reportedly on their way back to Bangladesh through Tripura when apprehended.

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