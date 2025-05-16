The Tripura government has begun integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools into administrative processes.

The move was highlighted during the Sensitization cum Capacity Building Workshop on AI for Good Governance: Driving Transparency, Efficiency & Impact held in Agartala today.

The workshop was inaugurated by Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha and organized by the Department of Information Technology in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The event witnessed the presence of key officials, including Secretary of IT Kiran Gitte and Director Jeya Ragul Geshan B.

Speaking at the event, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha emphasized the transformative potential of AI in governance. “Artificial Intelligence can significantly improve the accountability of administrative institutions, enhance transparency, and elevate the overall quality of public service delivery,” he said.

Highlighting ongoing digital initiatives in the state such as e-Office, e-Cabinet, and the Beneficiary Management System (BMS), the Chief Secretary noted that these measures have already simplified administrative processes and brought about greater efficiency and accountability. “These steps align with our broader vision of ‘Digital Tripura’ and contribute to the national objective of a ‘Digital India’,” he added.



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Sinha also underlined the importance of adopting cutting-edge technologies to further streamline and modernize public administration. “Digital tools have become essential enablers of progress, bridging gaps and propelling us forward. The coordinated effort of officials across departments has been instrumental in adopting these innovations,” he said.

Kiran Gitte, Secretary of the Department of Information Technology, echoed these sentiments and remarked that AI is no longer a futuristic concept but a present-day necessity. “AI has emerged as a powerful tool for data-driven decision-making, faster service delivery, and improved operational efficiency. We are working to establish an AI-based innovation ecosystem to serve citizens better,” he said.

Gitte also informed that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has reviewed Tripura’s digital progress. “Once we are fully equipped, the state will gain access to licensed AI tools. However, leveraging these tools effectively demands a strong big data infrastructure. We have started building integrated databases, and as our data pool grows, AI will enable seamless cross-platform integration, boosting efficiency across departments,” he explained.

The workshop aimed to sensitize government officials to the possibilities of AI in governance and equip them with insights into its practical applications in public service delivery.