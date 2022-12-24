Ahead of Assembly Election in Tripura the office of the Chief Electoral Officer has begun strict enforcement to monitor election expenditure for the ensuing general election 2023 for which from 24th November to 23rd December the enforcement agencies seized items of Rs.9,36,50,449 crore.

In a press release, CEO Kiran Gitte said that the Election Commission of India always ensures that free and fair election is conducted in India and in order to ensure this, the most important aspect is to curtail the power of money.

“While curbing the menace of money and muscle power, ECI also ensures that the general public does not face any inconvenience. In fact, all out efforts are made to ensure that the common man on the ground is sensitized to become a stakeholder in aiding and assisting the ECI mechanism in combating the menace of bribery of voters and other corrupt practices, polluting the electoral system”, the press release reads.

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It further said that since the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Tripura is approaching; the Election Commission of India has directed the CEOs of all Poll going states to activate the nodal agencies of Election Expenditure Monitoring.

In November 2022, as per the instruction, Election Expenditure Monitoring agencies have been brought under the umbrella of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura and have been activated.

Since the initial training, the State Nodal Officers, and all the agencies/departments have come together to strictly enforce the guidelines regarding expenditure monitoring. The departments such as Income Tax, Tripura Excise, Central GST, State GST, Tripura Police, BSF, Narcotics Control, and Enforcement Directorate are the major stakeholders in Election Expenditure Monitoring.

“The enforcement agencies have been putting in their great efforts. As a result, within the short period of time from 24th November 2022 to 23rd December 2022 seizure to the tune of Rs.9,36,50,449 crore has been made whereas, the total seizure amount in Assembly Election, 2018 was Rs 2,57,19,000”, the press release reads.

CEO Gitte has also assured that these enforcement drives will continue till the election and a level playing field will be ensured for all stakeholders.