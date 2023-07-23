Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on July 23 praised the crucial role of engineers, stating that they are instrumental in the welfare of humanity and play a vital part in the state's development.

Speaking at a blood donation camp organized by the Association of Service Engineers of Tripura (ASSET) at Sukanta Academy in Agartala, the Chief Minister highlighted the emphasis on infrastructure development in the proposed budget for the 2023-24 Financial Years by the present government.

"We have allocated funds for rural development as neglecting rural areas hinders the overall progress and growth of the state and country. Our Prime Minister is dedicated to rural development, and our central government is actively working towards the betterment of rural areas, starting with the welfare of farmers and more. Engineers play an important role in development because many Engineers are now working for rural development starting from infrastructure," Saha added.

The Chief Minister also expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing development in Tripura and acknowledged the indispensable role of engineers in facilitating progress.

He emphasized that engineering is indispensable across all sectors, and without engineers, progress would be impeded.

“Now everywhere engineering is needed. Without engineers nothing is possible. Everywhere engineers are working silently for the welfare of mankind. We have recently provided promotions to engineers after several decades, and we are committed to further bridging the gap in due time. The current government is proactive, addressing issues before they are even raised by the public. The future generations will witness tremendous development in India. Perhaps, someday, there will be research conducted on the Pre and Post Modi era,” he said.

Dr. Saha also praised the significant development in the northeast region, which was previously neglected, attributing the positive changes to the efforts of the Central government and engineers.

"Engineers have played a crucial role in various significant projects, even historical ones like the Pyramid construction. Their contributions are indispensable to a country's progress. Moreover, when a blood crisis arose, my appeal to the people brought forth an overwhelming response from all sections of society, demonstrating their dedication to social welfare," he further stated.

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