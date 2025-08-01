Tripura eyes heart transplants at GB Pant hospital

In a landmark development for Tripura’s healthcare sector, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Friday announced that the state is actively working towards initiating heart transplant procedures at GB Pant Hospital in Agartala.

The announcement came during the 21st Foundation Day celebrations of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GB Pant Hospital, held at the KLS Auditorium.

Dr. Saha revealed that talks with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are underway, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Mohan Foundation—a leading organisation in organ donation and transplantation—to facilitate the roadmap for cardiac transplant services.

“Our vision is to transform AGMC and GB Pant Hospital into premier centres of excellence. Today, we honour the commitment of those who laid the foundation of these institutions,” said the Chief Minister.

He further disclosed plans to launch super-speciality medical courses at the institutions to boost advanced healthcare and medical education in the state.



Also Read: Tripura CM engages BJP tribal leaders on indigenous development issues

On expanding access to medical education, Dr. Saha shared that Tripura has made significant progress, with MBBS seats increasing to around 400 from minimal numbers in earlier years. For the academic session 2025–26, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has sanctioned 150 MBBS seats for AGMC—118 for state students, 22 for central nominees, and 10 for candidates from other northeastern states.

“Currently, 525 MBBS students are enrolled at AGMC. Since its inception in 2005, the institution has produced 1,484 graduates, with over 1,270 hailing from Tripura. Many of them are serving in rural regions, significantly strengthening our public healthcare network,” he stated.

The Chief Minister acknowledged infrastructural constraints, including a reduced bed capacity at GB Pant Hospital, from 1,413 beds earlier to the present 727. However, the government plans to add 100 more beds soon.

Dr. Saha also highlighted existing transplant successes at the hospital, citing three successful kidney transplants. “Preparations are in full swing for liver and heart transplant services. Technical consultations with AIIMS are ongoing,” he affirmed.

On improving healthcare accessibility, the CM said telemedicine services would soon be launched across the state, and the necessary approvals are already in place. “Our cardiac care centre is functional, and similar facilities in other districts are nearing completion. AGMC and GB Pant Hospital continue to inspire confidence and trust among the people,” Dr. Saha concluded.