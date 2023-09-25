In a significant operation, Tripura Police recovered a staggering Rs 75,000 fake Indian currency during a routine vehicle search at Subnagar Naka Point in the Chakmaghat area under the Khowai district.



The operation, conducted on Sunday late evening, resulted in the detention of three individuals, and a car has been impounded in connection with the incident.



A police official said that as part of their standard procedure, police were conducting a routine vehicle search when they encountered a car bearing the registration number TR-01-BV-0792.



Also Read: Tripura: Four arrested with banned cough syrups worth Rs 4 lakh in Agartala



“Inside the vehicle were three occupants, including the driver. Upon searching the car, police uncovered a bundle containing 75,000 rupees, all of which turned out to be counterfeit 500 Indian rupee notes. Promptly following the discovery, we apprehended the three occupants, identified as Monil Debbarma, Bibhesh Debbarma, and Anil Debbarma. Their residence is reported to be in the Bairagidhepa area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Teliamura police station. A specific case has been filed against the suspects, and authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter” said a police official who didn’t wish to be named.