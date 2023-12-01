A family of three, comprising a man, his wife, and their daughter, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Melaghar, situated in the Sonamura Sub-division of the Sepahijala district on Friday.

The victims have been identified as Chintaharan Pal (70), renowned for his skill in crafting and selling exquisite idols of various deities, his wife Pratima Pal (50), who worked as a mid-day meals worker at a local school, and their daughter Monika Pal (20), who, despite facing mobility challenges, displayed remarkable resilience and pursued education until her second year of college.



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The tragic incident came to light when a fellow school employee arrived at the Pal residence to pick up Pratima Pal for their daily routine. Upon finding the door locked, the school employee sought immediate assistance from Chintaharan Pal's younger brother and sister-in-law.

After forcibly entering the home, the lifeless bodies of the parents and their daughter were discovered on the same bed. Tripura Police were promptly notified, and the bodies were subsequently sent to the hospital for post-mortem examinations to ascertain the cause of death. The police have officially launched an investigation into the unusual circumstances surrounding this tragic incident, as reported by a source familiar with the matter.