Farmers from Tripura's Bishalgarh sub-division in Sepahijala district have dispatched their first consignment of pineapples to New Delhi, marking a significant development in the state's horticulture sector.

The consignment, consisting of 150 kilograms of Queen variety pineapples, was sourced from the Baidyardighi area and airlifted to cater to top VIPs and an international delegation. This initiative highlights the quality of Tripura's produce and showcases the state's potential in national markets.

This event represents the first export of pineapples from Bishalgarh to another state, facilitated by a farmer producer company with support from the International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA), Bangalore, and the Department of Horticulture. The consignment was flagged off by Bishalgarh MLA Sushanta Deb, along with other officials, indicating growing government interest in developing market linkages for local produce. Such initiatives are crucial for enhancing the economic prospects of local farmers.

The pineapples were cultivated by Hanif Miah, a local farmer who grows them on one hectare of land, receiving technical guidance and financial assistance from the Bishalgarh Horticulture Subdivision office. This support is part of broader efforts to bolster horticultural activities in the region, ensuring farmers have access to necessary resources.



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Addressing the event, MLA Sushanta Deb highlighted the BJP-IPFT government's initiatives since 2018 to revive interest in fruit cultivation. Deb noted that farmers were previously demotivated due to a lack of market linkage for their produce, often sold locally in Assam or informally to Bangladesh at low prices. "Our government took the initiative to create structured marketing channels, which has started yielding positive results," he stated. This approach has been instrumental in transforming the local agricultural landscape.

The government is also promoting the natural farming of other fruits such as mangoes and lemons. Deb emphasized that the example set by Agriculture Minister Sri Ratan Lal Nath, who at 79, encourages youth to adopt modern farming methods, is key to this agricultural revival. His leadership serves as an inspiration for the younger generation to engage in sustainable farming practices.

Overall, the first consignment of pineapples to Delhi signifies a pivotal step in expanding market access for Tripura's farmers, potentially opening new avenues for their world-class produce. This achievement underscores the importance of strategic support and innovation in agriculture.