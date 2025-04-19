Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy announced on Saturday that the state government has successfully filled 17,500 positions across various departments, with over 13,000 more permanent jobs expected to be filled shortly.

“The present state government is providing government jobs to unemployed youths in a transparent manner through TPSC, JRBT, and other authorized bodies. This process has been ongoing for the past seven years. The state government is ensuring that jobs are provided in accordance with established rules and recruitment policies,” he said.

The Finance Minister made these remarks while addressing the offer distribution ceremony for 11 newly appointed Small Savings Inspectors, where he was present as the chief guest.

He further stated that the current administration has made concerted efforts to fill vacancies across various government departments.

Highlighting the importance of the Small Savings Department, he said, “This department plays a crucial role in promoting savings. If the Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio improves, it indicates that banks are investing more, which in turn accelerates the development of the state. Various initiatives by both the central and state governments are executed through banks, and this department is responsible for monitoring them. It, therefore, plays a vital role in the state’s development.”



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Referring to the issue of chit funds and microfinance companies, the Finance Minister recalled that before the current government came to power, many people were defrauded by such entities.

“As per the directives of the Government of India, their properties are being auctioned and the proceeds are being deposited into the government’s account. Efforts are underway to ensure that the defrauded individuals are reimbursed in due course,” he said.

Addressing the new appointees, he urged them to work with honesty and dedication, stressing the importance of performance and accountability.

“Only through sincere effort and performance can your future become brighter,” he said. He also advised the department to provide proper training to the new recruits and urged senior officers to support and guide them in their roles.