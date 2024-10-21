The Finance Minister of Tripura, Pranajit Singha Roy, visited the Mata Tripura Sundari temple at Udaipur in Gomati District on Monday to inspect the preparations for the state’s biggest festival, the Diwali Mela.

Pranajit, along with Mata Bari Assembly Constituency MLA Abhishek Debroy and District Magistrate (DM) Tarit Kanti Chakma, held a preparatory meeting today.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that the state’s biggest festival, Diwali, will soon take place at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple and for this preparations has already been started.

“People from all over the country come here during this time to seek the blessings of Mata Tripura Sundari. Lakhs of people gather here. To ensure the success and peaceful conclusion of the Diwali Mela and Festival, we are holding a series of meetings. Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha has already initiated discussions,” he said.

The minister informed that a few days ago, the DM and MLA also held a meeting, and today, he chaired a meeting with the DM.

“I have also reviewed the overall arrangements, including VIP rooms, the kitchen at the Mata Tripura Sundari temple, permanent offices, and more. We have taken some decisions. We are assuring that devotees do not face any issues. We had planned to complete the beautification work for the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple before Diwali, but some work remains unfinished. I have instructed that it be completed as soon as possible,” he added.

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