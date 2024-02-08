A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against 10 individuals, including former Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) secretary Tapas Ghosh, in connection with alleged financial irregularities, as confirmed by a senior police officer on Thursday.

Confirming this FIR, a senior Tripura Police Officer on condition of anonymity said that the FIR also names former TCA vice president Timir Chanda, former treasurer Jaylal Das, and three TCA engineers - Tarun Kumar Das, Arunabha Nath, and Rahad Sarkar.



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“Additionally, three executives from two Kolkata-based companies, which were awarded the tender for installing floodlights at MBB stadium, and a lifetime member of TCA are included in the FIR. The FIR was initiated based on prima facie evidence of financial irregularities discovered by a Special Investigating Team (SIT). The alleged offences occurred during the installation of floodlights at MBB stadium in the fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24. Initially estimated at Rs 10 crore, the financial irregularities are anticipated to increase as the investigation progresses”, said the cop.

The Crime Branch registered the case against the accused individuals following a thorough investigation by a three-member SIT into the allegations.