In a move to boost organic farming in Tripura, Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on Wednesday that the state government has decided to establish two new organic farming research institutes in the state.



Minister Nath made the following statement after inspecting the State Agriculture Research Centre on Wednesday.



He mentioned that research is underway on 32 types of rice in the state to enhance agricultural practices.



"At the Seed Research Center in Arundhatinagar, we are also conducting research on five types of crops. Additionally, the state has an advanced soil testing system, where cultivation decisions are based on an understanding of the soil's nature. In the last six years, 1.73 lakh soil samples have been tested, and in the last three years, over 3000 seeds have undergone testing. We also conduct fertilizer testing, and after receiving the report, we permit the sale of fertilizers in the open market to ensure they do not harm agriculture. Currently, our testing lab vehicles are visiting farmers to collect soil for analysis. Subsequently, we will inform the farmers about the advantages and disadvantages of their land," stated Nath.



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He mentioned that the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have emphasized organic farming, and as a result, the state government is also prioritizing it.



“The Department of Agriculture has taken the initiative to establish two additional organic testing labs in the state. Currently, we don't have any organic farming testing labs. Some individuals from an International Research Centre have expressed interest in collaborating with us, so we are planning for that as well. In the coming days, we will strengthen this research centre and focus more on the development of Agriculture Research Centers in the state," he added. He mentioned that based on the research findings, the state is rapidly approaching the goal of self-sufficiency in agriculture”, he added.