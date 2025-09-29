Tripura: FIR lodged against digital content creator over 'derogatory' remarks against PM Modi

Tripura Police have registered a case against a digital content creator for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media post.

Madhabi Biswas of Pratapgarh, under East Agartala police limits, reportedly criticised the PM over his recent visit to the Maa Tripura Sundari temple in Gomati district on September 22.

In a video posted on September 25, Biswas questioned the purpose of the Prime Minister’s temple visit during Navratri, claiming public funds were spent for a brief 35-minute visit. She reportedly said the PM “could have offered prayers online from Delhi instead of visiting the temple for just 35 minutes.” The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified by PTI.



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Following the video’s viral spread, Rahul Bhattacharjee, a Yuva Morcha leader, lodged a police complaint against Biswas. “We have received a complaint from a Yuva Morcha leader and registered a case against the woman after getting permission from the court. An investigation is ongoing,” said Subrata Debnath, officer-in-charge of East Agartala police station.

In addition, another complaint was filed at West Agartala police station by a leader of the Mohila Morcha (BJP). “We received a complaint against a digital content creator for derogatory remarks against the PM and sought court permission for registering an FIR against her,” said Rana Chatterjee, officer-in-charge of West Agartala police station.

The case has sparked discussions over online criticism of public figures and the scope of legal action against social media posts in Tripura.