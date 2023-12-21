A fire broke out in an abandoned place behind the office canteen of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department at Gandhighat in Agartala.

As soon as the incident of fire was noticed, the fire brigade and emergency services were informed. On receiving the information, three fire tenders of the fire department and emergency services rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. It burnt some old items lying in abandoned places.

The Office of Information and Cultural Affairs did not suffer any damage in this incident.

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