Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today said that the state government is trying to revive the lost puja, festivals in the state, and that every traditional dance of the Janajati people should be preserved.

He urged the Tribal Welfare Department to take necessary steps to promote these traditions.

Dr. Saha said while addressing the Garia and Barsha Baran Utsav 2025, organized by ICA, TW & PTZP at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala today.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Saha said, “I want to share some good news with the people of the state. In recognition of excellence in administrative work, Gomati district and Ganganagar block of the state received the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. This is a matter of great joy for us. For this, I thank the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of the state.”

He mentioned that people from all sections of society have come together to celebrate the Garia and Barsha Baran festivals.

“Just as Durga Puja is one of the main festivals for us Bengalis, Garia Puja is also the main festival of the Tripuri, Reang, and Kokborok-speaking people. To encourage wider celebration of Garia Puja, our government has declared a two-day public holiday, which was earlier only one day. We want everyone to be happy,” he said.



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The Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to restoring the lost aspects of various Puja festivals.

“Charak Puja, Dussehra in North India, Bihu in Assam, Biju Utsav, Samudra Puja in West India, Onam in South India, Navanna Utsav, etc., are celebrated under different names across the country to mark the New Year and New Year’s Eve. Among these, every traditional dance of the Janajati people—including Hojagiri dance, Mamita, Biju dance, Garia, Jum dance, Lebang Bumani, Wangala dance, Maskak, Gala dance, Chera dance, Rann dance, and Hoihuk dance—should be preserved and promoted. For this, the Tribal Welfare Department must take necessary initiatives. This time too, I have participated in various festivals of the Janajatis. Despite our differences on various issues, we are all one and united,” said Dr. Saha.

During his address, the Chief Minister also highlighted that this year’s budget includes substantial allocations for the welfare of the Janajati communities.

“Rs 3 crore has been allocated for the development of tribal musical instruments. Apart from this, the state government is deeply committed to preserving our lost traditional culture, such as puppet dance, traditional sports, Jatrapala, Kirtan, etc.,” he added.